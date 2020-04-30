LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

This year’s race suits the needs of those social distancing by allowing them to log their results online

Sandra Benz with Osita, left, and Houston completed the annual LAPS Furry Tails race years ago. (Aldergrove Star files)

An outdoor gathering that raised upwards of $10,000 for stray, lost, and abandoned animals in Langley last year is going virtual for self-isolating families and housemates.

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) second-largest annual fundraiser is its Furry Tails race. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held as a gathering with a marked route.

This year, the race suits the needs of those staying home and social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, explained LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkins.

The posted target is $5,000. As of Thursday, April 29, donations are nearly there with $4,723 raised in total.

“It doesn’t matter which distance you choose or how you do it, your effort will make a difference,” she said, encouraging people to complete the distance of their choice at their own pace before May 31.

“Simply register to walk, run, treadmill or bike the 5K, 10K, half or full marathon distance,” Harkins added.

Once participants have completed the race and logged their results online, LAPS will mail them a completion medal and certificate.

Top fundraising team is the four-person “Surrey Heritage Railway Dogs” with team captain Stephen Plant, Barb Ducharme, Georgina Myles, and Grace Ducharme – who have raised $755 of their $1,000 goal.

Plant is also the top individual fundraiser, with $484 raised so far.

Those seeking to participate can register online by going to raceroster.com.

Registrants are invited to share a success selfie and inspire others to participate (remember to use the #LapsforLAPS when sharing results).

Last year, 130 people registered for the annual 5K and 10K fun run and walked through Derby Reach Park trails to raise money for LAPS; the registered non-profit society that took over animal control in 2003, after the contract between the Township of Langley and the SPCA expired.

