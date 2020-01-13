Nearly 3,000 customers without power in Aldergrove Monday morning

The cause is still under investigation by BC Hydro

Parts of Aldergrove are without power Monday morning as heavy winds take their toll amidst snow-laden conditions outside. (BC Hydro photo)

Just under 3,000 customers are without power in Aldergrove Monday morning after heavy winds, according to BC Hydro.

Many people lost power as early as 6:53 a.m. in the areas south of the Trans-Canada Highway, north of King Road in Abbotsford, and east of 266B Street.

High winds continued to howl into the morning in Aldergrove with reported speeds up to 26 kilometres per hour at 8:00 a.m.

As of 7:40 a.m. Betty Gilbert Middle School and Shortreed Community Elementary School reported having no power, yet remain open.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

It was a similar story on Friday (Jan. 1o), when 3,000 customers also lost power in Langley, and 400 in Aldergrove, due in part to a car crash.

