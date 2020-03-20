One TWU coalition of students, alumi, and allies expressed its concern over the health of TWU students and those they come into contact with – if they continue to gather on campus. (Langley Advance Times files)

One TWU ‘flabbergasted’ as students host gathering on campus despite COVID-19 pandemic

As of March 18, TWU classes and campus club meetings have been rescheduled or have moved virtual

Trinity Western University Student Association (TWUSA) members are hosting a movie screening Friday night near the club’s headquarters on campus.

Scheduled for 9 p.m. – the movie night was advertised on a TWUSA representative’s social media channel Friday as a time for students to spend time in the TWU campus community.

One TWU is a coalition of alumni, students, and allies that stand for LGBTQ2+ as well as other student rights at the university, its website states.

The problem – outlined by a One TWU statement obtained by Langley Advance Times – is “the danger” the on-campus gathering poses to the “wider community” of people in Langley, currently threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Fraser Health region, COVID-19 has sickened 95 people, according to Friday’s provincial health briefings.

In an effort to maintain social distancing and slow the spread of the virus, provincial health officials banned all gatherings of more than 50 people on Monday.

“No sense of ‘community’ is worth it at this point,” urged the One TWU statement, which likened students hosting events to recent news of youth in Florida spending time in groups over spring break.

“As a group that supports vulnerable people on campus in-person, we understand the desire to want to connect in a time like this,” the statement continued.

As of March 18, all classes and other university-based meetings have been rescheduled or have moved virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Why then events on campus, which pose a clear affront to the instructions by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, are continuing is truly flabbergasting,” the One TWU statement said.

READ MORE: Trinity Western University gets virtual as COVID-19 prevents campus tours

In an unrelated instance, on Friday, a TWU student posted on a video of social media of students in close contact and persons hugging, calling upon the student body to “protect those [they] love and those who are vulnerable.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out Trinity Western University for comment.

'For Sandra's sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won't kill you.'

