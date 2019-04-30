(Dan Ferguson photo)

Perplexing’ new problem delays Aldergrove pool reopening

Worries over cancellations a result

What was supposed to be reopening day on Monday – after the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) pool underwent routine maintenance in April – has now become a time of “scrambling.”

The reason arose unexpectedly this the weekend as maintenance workers were prepping the leisure pool for its second debut, said Rob Stare, the Township’s deputy director of parks and rec.

“The finish did not hold. We’re looking into how the finish was applied and possible causes,” Stare said.

A problem with the pool’s finish, has warrantied contractors, tradespeople, and architects being brought in to help tackle the issue, he explained.

READ MORE: Aldergove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The canopied Pacific Area, – which includes a 25-metre swimming pool, an outdoor leisure pool, hot tub, and sauna – underwent scheduled maintenance starting April 1.

The area was first unveiled June 28, last year.

“We are scrambling to sort out what will now happen,” Stare admitted.

“We have no idea when the pool will reopen,” he added, though rumours among local residents say ACUCC staff have said the foreseeable reopening goal is the May long weekend, in tandem with the water park.

Stare said Monday the Township will release a timeline for work regarding the “perplexing” new maintenance issue as soon as it’s available.

In the meantime, the multi-million dollar recreation project will be without an aquatic area as the weather warms up before summer.

READ MORE: Aldergrove water park entry fee rises 25 per cent

Township Youth Week (May 1 to 6) was supposed to include two events in Aldergrove, one of them being an active youth swim costing for youths ages 13 to 18 at the pool. It was to cost only 1$.

“I hope they are able to reschedule it and not just forget about it,” said local advocate Dianne Kask, who also heads up the Aldergrove Community Association.

Kask submitted a proposal to Township Council last month, voicing the “lack of opportunities local youth have to affordable and healthy activities” in Aldergrove.

She also expressed her concern over swimming lessons that will be missed out on.

