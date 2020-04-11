Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart described a ‘terrifying’ scene her followers on social media Friday, after her Langley rescue dog was viciously attacked by another canine.

Warning: Below the article contains graphic images from the attack.

Lili Reinhart’s dog Milo, a rescue from Langley, was viciously injured during a “terrifying” dog attack Friday in Los Angeles.

The American actress had taken her one-year-old Schnauzer mix pup “out for some exercise,” on a break from self-isolating from home, she told Instagram followers.

Holding back tears, the Riverdale star said Milo, who was on-leash at the time, was attacked by another dog.

“It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the animal hospital,” Reinhart mourned.

Milo underwent surgery to stitch up wounds all over his body, including a large gash on his neck.

Furever Freed founder Lisa Gaye – where Reinhart first adopted Milo – said the dog is “lucky to be alive.”

Reinhart sent her images of Milo’s wounds.

The attack was unprovoked, Gaye said.

“The dog [who attacked Milo] was off leash.”

Quarantine family portrait 📷

On Saturday, Reinhart posted a video update, detailing that Milo made it out of surgery and is “now on a lot of pain meds.”

“I keep having flashbacks,” Reinhart admitted. “It was honestly the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Reinhart expressed her thanks for the large outpouring of public support.

She admitted that her and Milo are still very traumatized.

RELATED: Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

“We will likely have to work on that in the future,” Reinhart said, to which Gaye agreed.

Reinhart first adopted Milo in February, from Furever Freed Dog Rescue B.C. in Langley. He was recovered from Mexico.

Gaye continues to urge people in Langley to keep their dogs on-leash while out for walks.

dog attack

Milo was left with wounds, including a gash on his neck and bite mark on his head, following a dog attack. (Lisa Gaye photo)

