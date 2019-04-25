Three Langley communities included in 30 kilometre Canada Day parade route

The expanded parade is being organized by a sub-committee of the Aldergrove Fair.

Beginning this Canada Day – a parade that exhibited in Aldergrove since the 1980s – will now stretch more than 30 kilometres to adjoin with neighbourhood celebrations in Willoughby and Fort Langley.

The Greater Langley Canadian Celebration Parade will link three distinct Langley communities on Monday, July 1 this year. The expanded parade is being organized by a sub-committee of the Aldergrove Fair.

“It will be one of the world’s longer parades,” said Parade spokesperson Mike Robinson explaining it will be 30 kilometres in length, “it’s going to be amazing.”

Starting in Aldergrove at 11 a.m., the moving celebration will travel to Willoughby to coincide with its Canada Day celebrations at Willoughby Community Park for 1 p.m.

From there, the parade will then make its way to the Birthplace of B.C. – Canada Day event at Fort Langley at 2:30 p.m.

The Parade is modelled after the Bulb Parade in the Netherlands that has been going for 60 years, Robinson said.

“It’s basically a series of short parades with travelling segments in between,” he added, mentioning that the exact route may change as traffic details are worked out in upcoming weeks.

“And that is just the start” explained Robinson, “more Langley communities will be added in 2020 and beyond – according to the reception and demand.”

The Aldergrove Fair Committee is currently on the lookout for parade entries of all types: from floats, to decorated vehicles, marching and performing groups, animals and musical groups.

As explained on their new website www.CanadaParade.ca, the Parade is an opportunity to get out and share your joy and enthusiasm at being a part of Canada. The website has a downloadable entry form which includes more details about the event.

To learn more, to volunteer, or to participate in the Parade you can email Mike Robinson at info@CanadaParade.ca.