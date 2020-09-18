A cannabis plant. (From Kelowna Capital News)

Total of 20 cannabis store applications submitted to Langley Township

Council likely to grant first permits this fall

The Township of Langley (TOL) received a total of 20 commercial cannabis store applications, with almost half of those requests located in Aldergrove.

A media relations spokesperson from the TOL shared a list of applications, broken down by neighbourhood.

Eight retail cannabis permits came from Aldergrove while Fort Langley, Willowbrook, and Carvolth/200 Street Highway Interchange all had three applications.

Willoughby, Walnut Grove, and Murrayville each had one.

READ MORE: Canopy Growth intends to sell Aldergrove cannabis greenhouses

All 20 cannabis store applications, which were received before Aug. 31 of this year, will now be presented together, by area, at a future meeting.

Council is expected to start looking at submitted applications and granting permit approvals in the fall.

Council voted in April to allow just one retail cannabis shop per neighbourhood, plus one extra one near the 200th Street highway interchange in the Carvolth area, for a total of eight shops in the Township.

Applications were to be considered on a “first come” basis, with a preference for shops that were located in commercial core areas, according to the policy adopted in the spring.

The new retail outlets, when and if they are approved, will be the first legal retail sources of cannabis in Langley.

