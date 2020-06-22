VIDEO: A week to celebrate grads gets under way in Langley

Event encourages shows of support for the class of 2020

Langley School Board chair Megan Dykeman (right) and Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek were celebrating 2020 grads on Fraser Highway Near 208 Street on Monday, June 22, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

As Langley Langley Board of Education chair Megan Dykeman and Langley City mayor Val van den Broek posed for pictures at a banner celebrating 2020 grads in the 20800 block of Fraser Highway in Langley City, passing cars honked their horns in support.

“We are out here to say congratulations to the graduates of 2020,” Dykeman explained, waving back.

It was a high-profile launch of “Langley Grad Week 2020,” which runs from June 22 to June 26.

Earlier this month, it was declared by the Langley school district and board to encourage the community to come together in support of graduating students.

Members of the community are invited to take the opportunity to highlight graduates in their own way, online and at home.

“Whether you’re a business owner, organization, or resident, we encourage you to celebrate with them,” Dykeman said.

During grad week, residents and businesses are encouraged to post words of acknowledgment and encouragement to grads online through social media or directly to grads, if they have any in their lives.

It could be as simple as business owners or residents posting a “Congratulations Grads of 2020” poster on their doors, a district press release suggested.

Both Dykeman and van den Broek were holding mortar board graduation hats to show support for the many students who won’t be getting a traditional graduation this year due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit the size of gatherings.

Township mayor Jack Froese, who also supports the declaration, was unable to attend.

City Mayor van den Broek noted that Monday marked 30 years to the date she graduated in 1990.

“My grad, we didn’t have a cap and gown,” van den Broek recalled.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, many ceremonies have been cancelled while others are having students collect their diplomas in smaller groups.



