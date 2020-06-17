POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

The Alder Inn, first named The Aldergrove Hotel, was constructed in 1948. It has since served as a central hotel over the years with a bar, banquet room, cafe, strip club, and volunteer firefighter alarm at one point in time. (Aldergrove Star files)

The fate of Alder Inn – a seven-decade-old building situated in the heart of downtown Aldergrove, now owned by the Langley Township – has been the result of much debate as of late.

As a Township Councillor put it at Monday afternoon’s council meeting: “Some people have an attachment to the building, other people can’t stand it.”

What is your vote on whether the Langley Township should demolish the building, making room for new development, or preserve the inn as a marker of local history.

Note: Township is collecting the public’s input on the matter for a July 13 council meeting.



Should the Alder Inn building be demolished or preserved?

Aldergrove