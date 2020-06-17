The Alder Inn, first named The Aldergrove Hotel, was constructed in 1948. It has since served as a central hotel over the years with a bar, banquet room, cafe, strip club, and volunteer firefighter alarm at one point in time. (Aldergrove Star files)

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

The fate of Alder Inn – a seven-decade-old building situated in the heart of downtown Aldergrove, now owned by the Langley Township – has been the result of much debate as of late.

As a Township Councillor put it at Monday afternoon’s council meeting: “Some people have an attachment to the building, other people can’t stand it.”

What is your vote on whether the Langley Township should demolish the building, making room for new development, or preserve the inn as a marker of local history.

Note: Township is collecting the public’s input on the matter for a July 13 council meeting.


Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley woman shocked about Canadian border loophole

Just Posted

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

‘I’m still your neighbour’: Cpl. Kurt Neuman leaves prominent role as Aldergrove’s community cop

Aldergrove resident Kurt Neuman moves up RCMP ranks to B.C. sargeant of crime prevention services

Seven guns seized in Surrey raids by Langley Mounties

Police also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells

In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Most Read