Adopt a hole at Raptor’s Knoll

Aldergrove’s Frisbee golf course is in need of volunteers to keep up the park

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf Course in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Volunteers are needed to keep the frisbee golf course grounds maintained throughout the summer season at Raptors Knoll.

Six holes still need adoption –two, five, six, 13, 15, and 16, as well as a maintainer for the practice putting area.

“Take one on yourself,” said a recent Facebook post, “or share the work with a friend or with your regular disc golf crew. The grass is now growing in full force out there! Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

Adopting a Raptor’s Knoll hole entails visits a couple times each month – coming out and whipping down the weeds and grass around the trees and fixing tee pads to keep the hole looking trim.

Volunteers who have their own equipment for the task at hand are preferred.

Volunteers may also come out whenever they see fit and weed whack anywhere they see it needs doing – blackberry removers are also wanted as well.

Dan Laitsch, Dean Vaughan, Konrad Beston, Ed Fogarty, Stewart McIsack, Jedriak’s, Edwin Palsma, Chris Lambrecht, James Holling, Timothy, Gabe Dyck, Colin Campbell, Michael Van Elburg, Kevin Strybos, Kathy McCrae, and Bobby Rau are just some of the people who have adopted holes and volunteered to maintain the area.

Raptors Knoll officially opened in June of 2019 at Jackman Wetlands Park in Aldergrove at 1111 272nd Street.

The course spans approximately 40 acres at 272nd Street and 8th Avenue, and has been ranked the second best course in Canada and 19th in the entire world.

People can visit www.rkdiscgolfpark.com for more information and to sign up to volunteer.

There is no fee to play and tee times are not required.

