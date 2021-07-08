Bee blader pays tribute to Terry Fox while crossing northern Ontario

Zach Choboter is raising bee awareness by setting world record for rollerblading across Canada

Aldergrove rollerblader Zach Choboter is currently making his way through Ontario amid is cross country journey to raise awareness for bees. (Special to The Star)

Zach Choboter – an Aldergrove rollerblader in the midst of a cross-country journey – stopped to pay tribute to another Canadian who ventured across the nation aiming to raise awareness and inspire; Terry Fox.

“The team visited the Terry Fox monument, acknowledging the place that he stopped running in 1980,” Choboter wrote on Facebook as they passed Thunder Bay, Ont.

“He was a true hero and inspired many to do something crazy for something they believe in! No one should be compared to this hero,” Choboter noted.

Covering 100 to 120 kilometers every day, Choboter has set aside two-and-a-half months to get to St. John’s, Newfoundland; he hopes to have set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey on roller blades.

The team – Blading For Bees – are stopping in various communities along the way to raise awareness about the importance of bees; establishing an educational non-profit upon their return.

Choboter set off from Olympic Plaza in Whistler on May 25 and roughly travels 23 kilometres an hour.

He has been on the road for nearly 50 days. In total, he will travel 9,000.

As of Friday, July 9, he has travelled more than 43,000 kilometres – currently heading around the northern shore of Lake Superior towards Wawa.

“Incredible views of Lake Superior,” he assured. “For the bees baby. Almost halfway!”

People can visit www.bladingforbees.com and follow the journey at www.facebook.com/bladingforbees for updates.

Everyone can track Choboter’s progress on an interactive map at bladingforbees.com/where-is-zach-now.

