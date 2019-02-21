Aldergrove now leads the best-of-seven quarter final playoff series 3-1. (File Photo) Aldergrove now leads the best-of-seven quarter final playoff series 3-1. (File Photo)

Kodiaks up 3-1 in playoff series

The Kodiaks lost against the Ice Hawks Tuesday but have taken the lead in Wednesday’s home game.

The Kodiaks faced a loss to Delta on Tuesday (2-1) but went on to take the lead in Wednesday’s home game against their opponent.

The Kodiaks dominated in playoff games one and two against Delta (3-1; 5-4).

In Wednesday’s first period, Team Captain Davin Padgham started strong with the lone goal for Aldergrove; a slap shot similar to his goal against the team in round two against the Ice Hawks.

The third playoff game against Delta went into overtime with both teams frantic to secure the win in the third period.

The Ice Hawks appeared to be in danger of falling into a 3-0 series deficit before Ji-Hwan Kim and Kyle Uy scored minutes apart in the final frame — a heavy loss for the series leading team.

The teams went on to face off again the very next night, this time on home ice.

Fourth Match

Game four of the Bear’s playoff series-of-seven Wednesday night started with Kodiaks in a series lead 2-1.

The Bears shot against the Ice Hawks 23-22.

READ MORE: Kodiaks begin best-of-seven series strong

By the third period neither team had any scores on the board (0-0). This resulted in overtime play action, with Dayton Spink eventually scoring after more than 66 minutes of scoreless play.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks took back their victory against Delta’s Ice Hawks with final 1-0 score in overtime.

Bear’s goalie Chad Cromar registered the shutout victory with a 34 save-standing.

Aldergrove now leads the best-of-seven quarter final playoff series 3-1. The team will go on to play the Ice Hawks for their fifth match Sunday night in Delta.

Previous story
AC/DC guitarist donates to Canadian’s fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

Betty Gilbert basketball boys defeat HD Stafford 38-28

Betty Gilbert’s grade 6 boys opened basketball season with a win against HD Stafford Tuesday.

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Kodiaks up 3-1 in playoff series

The Kodiaks lost against the Ice Hawks Tuesday but have taken the lead in Wednesday’s home game.

Another snowfall warning for Lower Mainland

Another 5-10 cm expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds bound for playoffs

Minor midget team of mostly Langley players secures spot over Family Day weekend

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

From a drunk judge to Clifford Olson: George Garrett recounts a life in B.C. news radio

New book from ‘Intrepid Reporter’ George Garrett offers readers a glimpse behind the headlines

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

VIDEO: North Delta elementary school closed following stabbing that left cop, woman in serious condition

An off-duty police officer and a woman were injured outside of the school Wednesday afternoon

Homicide team investigating after missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

Most Read