Kodiaks up 3-1 in playoff series

The Kodiaks lost against the Ice Hawks Tuesday but have taken the lead in Wednesday’s home game.

The Kodiaks faced a loss to Delta on Tuesday (2-1) but went on to take the lead in Wednesday’s home game against their opponent.

The Kodiaks dominated in playoff games one and two against Delta (3-1; 5-4).

In Wednesday’s first period, Team Captain Davin Padgham started strong with the lone goal for Aldergrove; a slap shot similar to his goal against the team in round two against the Ice Hawks.

The third playoff game against Delta went into overtime with both teams frantic to secure the win in the third period.

The Ice Hawks appeared to be in danger of falling into a 3-0 series deficit before Ji-Hwan Kim and Kyle Uy scored minutes apart in the final frame — a heavy loss for the series leading team.

The teams went on to face off again the very next night, this time on home ice.

Fourth Match

Game four of the Bear’s playoff series-of-seven Wednesday night started with Kodiaks in a series lead 2-1.

The Bears shot against the Ice Hawks 23-22.

By the third period neither team had any scores on the board (0-0). This resulted in overtime play action, with Dayton Spink eventually scoring after more than 66 minutes of scoreless play.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks took back their victory against Delta’s Ice Hawks with final 1-0 score in overtime.

Bear’s goalie Chad Cromar registered the shutout victory with a 34 save-standing.

Aldergrove now leads the best-of-seven quarter final playoff series 3-1. The team will go on to play the Ice Hawks for their fifth match Sunday night in Delta.