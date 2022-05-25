Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season. Pre-registration begins June 1. (LMHA)

Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season. Pre-registration begins June 1. (LMHA)

Langley Minor Hockey Association is recruiting

Those interested can pre-register starting June 1

Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Cup champions crowned

Players born in 2017 or earlier, who reside within the LMHA residential boundaries, are eligible.

Boundaries are: north, Fraser River, South, O Avenue, east, 232nd Street (on the west side) and west, 196th Street (on the east side).

“Why join a minor hockey team?” asked LMHA Administrator Jennifer Kingwell.

“If you ask our graduating players, they would tell you it’s a ton of fun, and it’s the beginning of great friendships and life-long memories. Showing up at the rink and learning the game while building both hockey and life skills is what it’s all about.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Close to 600 take part in inaugural Jean Adams memorial tournament

The season runs from mid-September through to mid-March and depending on their age, players can expect to be on the ice two to three times per week, “with a nice break over Christmas,” Kingwell explained.

“We encourage players to have some skating experience so they are confident to take the ice, but it’s not required.”

Pre-registration for new players opens June 1 at https://www.langleyminorhockey.ca/registration2022.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangley

Previous story
Langley’s Ty Rowell readies for first season with Fraser Valley Bandits
Next story
Calgary Flames want to extend Battle of Alberta in NHL playoffs, avoid elimination

Just Posted

Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season. Pre-registration begins June 1. (LMHA)
Langley Minor Hockey Association is recruiting

Langley’s Ty Rowell, see here at a Friday, May 21 scrimmage, is returning to the Langley Events Centre, this time as a professional, as he debuts for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Ty Rowell readies for first season with Fraser Valley Bandits

Chef Dez
ON COOKING: Italian pasta with a risque history

BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)
TransLink says ridership recovery outpacing other North American systems