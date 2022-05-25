Langley Minor Hockey Association is recruiting

Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season. Pre-registration begins June 1. (LMHA)

Players born in 2017 or earlier, who reside within the LMHA residential boundaries, are eligible.

Boundaries are: north, Fraser River, South, O Avenue, east, 232nd Street (on the west side) and west, 196th Street (on the east side).

“Why join a minor hockey team?” asked LMHA Administrator Jennifer Kingwell.

“If you ask our graduating players, they would tell you it’s a ton of fun, and it’s the beginning of great friendships and life-long memories. Showing up at the rink and learning the game while building both hockey and life skills is what it’s all about.”

The season runs from mid-September through to mid-March and depending on their age, players can expect to be on the ice two to three times per week, “with a nice break over Christmas,” Kingwell explained.

“We encourage players to have some skating experience so they are confident to take the ice, but it’s not required.”

Pre-registration for new players opens June 1 at https://www.langleyminorhockey.ca/registration2022.

