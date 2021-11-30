Langley’s Sara Swiderski gets the call

Langley’s Sara Swiderski, seen here behind the Fraser Valley Rush net during a 2019 BC midget AAA female hockey tournament at Langley Events Centre, has been called to Canada’s National Women’s U18 team selection camp. (file)

Langley’s Sara Swiderski has been called to Canada’s National Women’s U8 team selection camp.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Hockey Canada announced Swiderski was among 40of the country’s top women’s under-18 players who will head to Southern Ontario following Christmas.

Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team selection camp, at St. Catharines, Ont. will run Dec. 26-31 at Ridley College, and will feature a trio of intrasquad games before the final Canadian roster is named for the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, on Jan. 8-15 in Sweden.

Swiderski, a high-scoring defender for the Fraser Valley Rush of the BC Female Midget AAA Hockey League, started skating at age two and was playing boys’ hockey at age five.

She has committed to Clarkson University’s women’s hockey program for 2022-23.

At training camp, the roster – 24 forwards, 12 defence and four goaltenders – will be split into two teams for on-ice skills sessions, practices and intrasquad games.

With cancellation of the 2021 U18 Women’s World Championship, it will be the first time in almost two years Canada’s best women’s U18 players will be able to test their skills and compete in this short-term international competition.

Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada called it an “exciting time” for the players.

“With the world championship right around the corner, our athletes and coaching staff are eager for this opportunity to get back on the ice and put our off-ice work into practice, with a goal of representing Canada and competing for a gold medal,” Kingsbury commented.

Canada has won five U18 women’s gold medals (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), seven silver medals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020) and one bronze (2018).

