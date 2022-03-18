Shooting Eagles finish first regular season of Arena Lacrosse League in Langley with a win

Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13 (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Following a 1-4 start to the season – with three of those losses coming by a single goal, one of which was in overtime – the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club have risen the ranks of the Arena Lacrosse League standings to finish in second place in the West Division at 6-6.

The Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night, March 15, at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13. The Black Fish Lacrosse Club saw their record drop to 4-8.

Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13 (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“The Black Fish came out and were really physical and after two weeks off, I was worried that was going to happen and we were going to collapse, and we didn’t. We withstood it when we need to, we fought back when we needed to, we stayed hot on the balls, and it turned out in our favour,” said Shooting Eagles coach Adam Smith.

READ ALSO: A goaltender’s return to Langley Black Fish works out well

The Shooting Eagles twice had four goal leads – 5-1 in the first period and 11-7 in the third quarter – only to see the Black Fish put together runs to erase the deficits. But Mark Yingling gave his team the lead for good with 11:06 to play and Justin Digby and Dylan Lacroix scored 44 seconds apart less than two minutes later, and this time, the Black Fish had no answer.

Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13 (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Yingling finished with four goals while Garrett Winter had three goals and four assists and both Lacroix and Thomas Semple finished with a hat trick and three helpers apiece. Jake Foster (two goals, two assists), Digby (two goals, one assist) and Sam Clare (one goal, one assist) rounded out the scoring. Brody Harris made 58 saves as the Black Fish fired 71 shots on goal.

READ ALSO: New lacrosse league to call Langley Events Centre home

Ethan M’Lot (two goals, three assists) and Jon Phillips (one goals, four assists) led the Black Fish with five points apiece while Chase McIntyre and Greg Lunde had a pair of goals and two assists each. Laszlo Henning (one goal, two assists) and Nathan Romanchych (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games and Anthony Buono, Nick Jensen and Nick Scott had a goal apiece. Dave Mather got the start in goal and allowed eight goals on 24 shots while Gordy Bowden allowed eight goals on 33 shots. The last two Shooting Eagles goals went into the empty net.

The Black Fish draw the first-place Sea Spray Lacrosse Club (9-3) in one semi-final game while the Shooting Eagles face the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club (5-7). Both games are at Langley Events Centre on March 20 with the games beginning at 1:00pm and 4:00pm.