Aldergrove photographers being called on for Langley Arts Council exhibition

Aldergrove photographers are being called on for an art exhibition.

Langley Arts Council has put out a call asking photographers in Aldergrove and Langley to submit their best photos to be displayed at the upcoming photography exhibition.

Claire Sarseld, executive director said, this is the second year this exhibition has run, but the first year it has been in-person.

“Last year we had to do the exhibition online due to COVID, even with it being online, it was a huge success. We’re excited to get to do it in person this year,” said Sarseld.

The council is looking for 20 to 25 photographs to be displayed at the month and a half long exhibit, running from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31.

“There is no theme, people can submit any style of photograph, that’s what makes this such an interesting show, it really shows off the dynamic of photos,” she said.

Applications close on Dec. 1, people interested in applying, can do so online.

The year, the exhibition will take place in Timms Community Centre Walkway Gallery located at 20399 Douglas Cres.

