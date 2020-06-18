(Aldergrove Agricultural Fair and Festival Association/Special to the Star)

Fair season kicks off with shred-a-thon fundraiser for Aldergrove Food Bank

100$ raised for Aldergrove Food Bank, bags full of perishables, from four hours of shredding June 6

Fair season kicked off June 6, with people stopping by the Aldergrove legion parking lot for its annual shred-a-thon fundraiser.

During the event, fair committee volunteers aided locals in safely destroying their personal documents under tents donated by the Aldergrove Credit Union.

“It was a steady stream of activity that kept our volunteers busy the entire four hours,” fair president Robin McIntosh said about the shredding, done by donation.

Initially, the president was worried about this year’s turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Would people stay away because of social distancing concerns or would they relish the thought of getting out and getting rid of some of the piles of documents accumulated over the years for a community cause?” He recalled thinking.

“We were pleasantly surprised that they chose the latter,” he said.

Volunteers also collected non-perishable food and cash donations for the Aldergrove Food Bank.

The team chose the food bank in particular to give a portion of its proceeds to, due to the heightened rate of unemployment, “especially during these COVID times,” McIntosh said.

“I am happy to report that we were able to collect two boxes of food and $100 in donations,” he added.

Shredding was facilitated by White Rock-based business ShredWise Inc. who donated their time and resources for the event.

