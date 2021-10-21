Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) has added a new face to the board of directors.

Sarah Jones has worked in the animal protection industry for the past 25 years, before becoming the new executive director at LAPS.

Jones started her career working with animals at the Vancouver Animal Emergency Clinic, where she worked for 11 years before becoming a shelter manager at the Delta Humane Society.

She then, worked for the City of Delta administering animal service bylaws.

For the past 13 years, Jones worked as a regional manager at the SPCA, overseeing 13 shelters in the province, overseeing shelter operations.

Jones also teaches part of the animal control course to students at Langara College.

“I’m super excited and grateful for this opportunity, there’s a lot of thing I plan on doing soon,” said Jones.

Jones added, the society has a huge impact on the community, and she is proud to be apart of it.

“The impact the organization has on the community, by supporting all of the vulnerable animals is absolutely unbelievable,” she said.

As Jones takes a seat in the directors chair, she said she plans to ensure, the vision, and mission of the society continue.

“As executive director my goal is to continue the mission of the organzation, and make sure we’re able to support more, and more animals that need up,” expalined Jones.

