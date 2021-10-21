Sarah Jones cuddling baby kitten Moses (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

Sarah Jones takes over executive director seat

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) has added a new face to the board of directors.

Sarah Jones has worked in the animal protection industry for the past 25 years, before becoming the new executive director at LAPS.

Jones started her career working with animals at the Vancouver Animal Emergency Clinic, where she worked for 11 years before becoming a shelter manager at the Delta Humane Society.

She then, worked for the City of Delta administering animal service bylaws.

For the past 13 years, Jones worked as a regional manager at the SPCA, overseeing 13 shelters in the province, overseeing shelter operations.

Jones also teaches part of the animal control course to students at Langara College.

“I’m super excited and grateful for this opportunity, there’s a lot of thing I plan on doing soon,” said Jones.

Jones added, the society has a huge impact on the community, and she is proud to be apart of it.

“The impact the organization has on the community, by supporting all of the vulnerable animals is absolutely unbelievable,” she said.

As Jones takes a seat in the directors chair, she said she plans to ensure, the vision, and mission of the society continue.

“As executive director my goal is to continue the mission of the organzation, and make sure we’re able to support more, and more animals that need up,” expalined Jones.

READ MORE: LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society is thinking inside the box again for this year’s fundraising gala

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveAnimals

 

Sarah Jones, LAPS new executive director (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
Aldergrove gym hosts free event to thank community

Just Posted

Sarah Jones playing outside LAPS with Pepper (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)
Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

Nevada Johnson of the UBC Okanagan Heat (10) used her arm and bat to help her team win a national championship. Johnson picked up the win here against the University of Regina Cougars on the mound, then drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the gold-medal game as the Heat edged the St. Clair College Saints of Windsor, Ont. 5-4 in the final. (Tammy Stelmachowich/Black Press)
There is a Langley angle to the story about a newly-minted team taking the Canadian Championships

Father and son working out in socially distanced squares (Ninja Fitness/Instagram)
Aldergrove gym hosts free event to thank community

LOSC swimmers Katelyn Schroder (left) and Leilani Fack won multiple events at the Surrey Knights invitational. (file)
Multiple wins for Langley Olympians swimmers at Surrey meet