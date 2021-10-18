Langley’s 4H Club celebrates achievements

Members of the 4H Club learning about their horses (Campbell Valley Trailblazers 4H Club/Facebook)

A Langley youth club is celebrating their achievements.

Campbell Valley Trailblazers 4H Club, is holding an achievement night horse show on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The 4H club is a youth development club, providing community connections, through animals and educational projects.

The club is a non-profit organization, aimed at teaching kids how to be productive, self-assured adults who can make their community and country a good place to live in.

Canada has nine provinces with 4H clubs, including Newfoundland & Labrador, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, and now British Columbia.

Jenny Barnes, project leader said, she thought it was weird Langley didn’t have a youth club like 4H already.

“Langley is the horse capital, it’s also a city that needs something like this for kids,” said Barnes.

In Jan. 2020, Barnes decided she wanted to help open a 4H club for the kids in Langley.

The program is half hands on with the animals and half educational.

For the education portion, member of the club must run member meetings, write speeches and provide demonstrations to the public about what they are learning, at places such as, the Aldergrove Fair.

The hands on portion is where, kids learn how to ride and care for their horses.

“Everyone was struggling in 2020, trying to find something healthy and fun to get their kids into,” she said.

When the club started, Barnes noticed a lot of interest, but due to the pandemic, club meeting had to be held online which, causes the interest to dwindle.

Over the past six months, Barnes was able to start in person club meetings as well as, she was able to start going to visit the kids at their houses, where they would show her how they care for their horse, how they clean the barn, and horse vaccination records.

Since being back to in person meetings, the club now has five advanced members age eight to 18, and three clover bud members who are age five to seven.

“Langley has a lot of horse clubs for kids, but it doesn’t have any like this, it’s a get out and do it yourself kind of thing that helps the kids learn and become who they are,” said Barnes.

This Saturday, Oct. 23, at Footnote Farm, located at 22736 8 Ave. the club members are putting on a horse show, where they will ride as well as do stand up speeches, to celebrate their achievements and show their friends and family what they’ve learned over the six month program.

Barnes said, the next few programs starting on Jan. 1, aren’t animal programs.

“We want to include everyone, you don’t need to have a horse to join the club, we want kids who live in the city or townhouses to be able to join which, is why we’ve added the garden program, and the dog program,” she added.

These new programs will still allow kids to learn about themselves, and the world, but while using their garden or dog instead.

Registration for the next program starts in December. People can learn more about Fraser Valley’s 4H club online.

