VIDEO: Gateway to Aldergrove mural celebrated

An artists’ reception was held in an appropriately industrial setting Tuesday evening (Sept. 18, 2018), when the artists who created the new Gateway to Aldergrove mural on the Kitchen Korner manufacturing building in downtown Aldergrove celebrated the long-sought-after achievement of putting a colourful set of artworks on the building’s blank wall facing the busy Fraser Highway.

The artists and their friends and supporters were treated to the delightful acoustic guitar music of Langley performer John Gilliat and tasty aperitifs provided by Aldergrove’s Brick Alley Bistro inside the Kitchen Korner shop floor, where they were welcomed by the mural’s creative director Susan Gorris, and Al Pattison, spokesman for the family-owned Kitchen Korner.

Pattison and family members at Kitchen Korner contributed a significant sum of money as “seed funding” for the project, which kick-started the project and enabled Gorris to acquire the grants and other supports which paid the bills for its successful installation.

Pattison said that over the past 45 years Kitchen Korner has been approached with many suggestions for the “blank canvas” of its south-facing wall but, “nothing clicked until Susan Gorris came to us with this proposed mural; we are very fortunate to connect with Susan.”

Morris then recruited the ten contributing artists — many of whom had never before painted such large artworks, as each panel of the mural consists of three 4×8 sheets of plywood.

Vancouver Heritage Commission chair Michael Kluckner, one of the mural artists, said he was dubious of his ability to work with such a large canvas, as his previous art experience consisted mostly of illustrations for books. However, he rose to the challenge, drawing from his past life as a hobby farmer in Langley Township.

All of the artists credited Gorris with inspiring them to complete the project, “holding us together like glue… under her big umbrella,” as artist Marilyn Dyer put it.

“Without Susan this project would not have been,” said artist Robin Bandenieks. “She kept us on the task of painting three 4×8 sheets of plywood with heavy body acrylics, which I’d never worked with before as I’m used to painting with oil paints. And now we have some culture in Aldergrove; I call the mural our ‘Gateway Gallery.’”

For her part, Gorris expressed her thanks to the artists, most of whom were present that evening, for not only accepting the challenge but also contributing their own ideas which helped mold a theme for the panels. Each one is a portal or “gateway” into an aspect of Aldergrove, “reflecting the diversity, charm and beauty of the distinctive people who live here.”

In addition to Kluckner, Dyer, Bandenieks and Gorris the mural artists are Eva Erdos, Marilyn Hunt, Santo Mignosa, Terry Vlaar, Rebecca Graham, Rick Forbes, Nikol Haskova and Rachel Ko.

Each one of the artists is acknowledged with a granite plaque mounted next to their artwork, provided by Mike Kelly of Imagine it in Stone in Langley.

Gorris also thanked the donors and other contributors to the project, which included the Township of Langley, Langley Arts Council, Wilway Lumber and Aldergrove Rotary Club. The volunteers who helped prime and clear coat the panels, and helped “schlep the heavy panels and install them” included Peter Forsythe, Tomatsu Tongu, Rod Robinson, Terry Vlaar, Rick Forbes, Robin Bandenieks and Will Pool.

Langley Arts Council (LAC) president Lana Hart noted that Aldergrove is becoming their new base, as the LAC’s new home is the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, where they will offer arts programs in theatre and improv among other endeavours. The Township of Langley has moved its recreation programs to the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and has made the Kinsmen Centre space available to the LAC.

“We will be concentrating on programs for teens, and will be seeking help with programming as well as a custodian and booking person,” said Hart. “Aldergrove is a wonderful place — I used to think it was ‘out there’ but it’s a great place for us at the Arts Council.”

Hart also put in a plug for the upcoming “Incognito” fundraising art exhibition, with a concert performance by John Gilliat and Rossi Tzonkov on the opening night, Friday, Nov. 2 at the Fraser River Presentation Theatre in the Langley Township Civic Facility. For more information see website http://langleyarts.ca/incognito-john-gilliat-duo/

