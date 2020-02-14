A day of cupcakes, pupcakes, and furry visits comes to Langley shelter

Feb. 24 the LAPS is hosting an open house fundraiser for national Cupcake Day

One-year-old Marshall recently eyed a delectable plate of cupcakes, as well as LAPS United baker Lynn Dennis (middle), to the surprise of his handler Brooke Vilbert (right). (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Langley animal lovers and bakers Nadine Bennett and Lynne Dennis have a busy few weeks ahead of them, baking and decorating cupcakes and “pupcakes” of all kinds before Feb. 24.

“I’ve pulled out my LAPS tote full of baking supplies from the basement,” Bennett related. “My husband said ‘I guess it’s that time of year again’.”

Dennis teased “I’ve got my icing kit sitting in the living room… and I haven’t got a husband to get in my way.” The pair shared a laugh.

These eager and self-professed “crazy cat ladies” are just two of five members on the LAPS United cupcake squad, who every February take up baking cupcakes by the dozen to raise funds for orphans at the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“I love the adrenaline,” Dennis – who has four cats – said about the lead-up to National Cupcake Day for animal cruelty prevention non-profits and humane societies.

“It’s a rush,” team captain Bennett, also a cat owner, agreed.

This will be the team’s fifth year participating.

Previously, the group has had up to 12 volunteers from across the Lower Mainland take part – most have volunteered their time with cats and kittens in the Langley shelter.

The team’s most “phenomenal” bakers even take pre-orders far in advance to the date, Dennis explained.

“One of our ladies even takes a full week off of work to do the baking,” she added.

Each baker’s goal is to clear ten dozen cupcake creations each. But most of the team members use that figure as a starting point.

Last year, LAPS United sold 144-dozen cupcake creations to friends all over in Langley, with all proceeds sent to the shelter. Anywhere from $2,500 to $3,200 has been made each year, Bennett said.

That’s well over $12,000 raised for animals in need over the years by LAPS United.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23, LAPS United ladies will man cupcake stations at Harvey Pet Food and Supplies, located at 20811 Fraser Hwy.

There are a number of other local businesses, including veterinarians and pet supply stores, that are hosting Cupcake Day events to benefit LAPS.

The main event – on Feb. 24 – will see teams of bakers gather at LAPS (26220 56 Ave.) with cupcakes for the public, and an open house where interested adopters can tour the shelter’s furry inhabitants.

Most of the baked goods brought to the shelter for Cupcake Day will sell out, said LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkness.

The average price is $2 for one cupcake (or pupcake) or $10 for a half dozen.

One of LAPS newest intakes, one-year-old mastiff-mix Marshall, will also be available for a visit.

“Despite his large size, he is a very gentle boy and loves nothing more than cuddles from his favourite people,” his online bio tells.

Marshall recently eyed a delectable plate of cupcakes plated in Harkness’ hands – to the surprise of LAPS handler Brooke Vilbert, who had him on-leash.

The large and loveable pup is currently available for adoption.



