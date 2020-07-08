Cheryl Young, executive director of the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation whose thrift store is beside the Alder Inn, is asking the Township to consider using any of the Alder Inn properties for community parking. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

‘It’s not just about our thrift shop’: Alder Inn plans asked to include community parking

Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder Cheryl Young is asking the Township to use downtown lots for parking

Parking is at the forefront of Aldergrove minds this month, especially as Langley Township council decides the fate of Alder Inn and adjacent lots.

While the Township asks the community whether the downtown building should be preserved or demolished – a nearby charity operation is asking for more parking.

“If we could keep this parking available to the public, I think everyone would benefit,” said executive director, Cheryl Young, of Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation, which operates a thrift store at 2978 272nd St.

“The [former] owner of the Alder Inn put up concrete barriers to stop us from parking here,” Young explained.

After moving from Langley City into the 3,100-square-foot Aldergrove unit in 2017, parking was blocked off on north and east sides of the store within a year.

“We didn’t know that when we rented this place that we did not have any spaces,” she admitted. As it turned out, neither “did our landlord.”

RELATED: Alder Inn could see wrecking ball in near future

The barricades took an immediate toll on the charity operation, Young stressed, which serves as the foundation’s main source of revenue.

“Our sales went down 29 per cent as soon as barricades were up,” Young said, figuring it was because it made parking difficult for a majority of customers, many of whom are seniors.

Customers who parked in the lot beside the store and walked over to the thrift shop were at risk of having their vehicles towed.

As Young worked with a team of volunteers to sort and sell donations taken in through the unit’s back doors – “we were told that even the space in front of our back doors wasn’t ours,” she said.

It posed a problem for the non-profit volunteers, most whom are older adults or have physical disabilities.

“Our people have trouble walking. They have trouble making it up those three back stairs,” Young said.

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Though she has no official stance on what should happen to the Alder Inn, the non-profit organization has no doubt benefited from the Township’s acquisition of it.

As soon as the building and sites were purchased by the municipality for $5.4-million last June – the cement barriers were removed.

“We managed to get our sales back up one per cent by the end of 2018,” Young said, “And back to ‘normal’ before COVID-19 hit.”

Customers are now able park beside the thrift store in the northern lot, just a short distance from its front entrance on 272nd Street.

Their landlord even painted yellow markings on the cement behind the store to indicate its donation drop-off area.

RELATED: Is this the Alder Inn’s end?

But Young and husband Nigel Thom – who manages the day-to-day operations of the thrift store – now worry the same thing could happen, depending on what the Township decides for the Alder Inn.

What Township staff have recommended happen to the building, if demolished, is the construction of five-storey mixed-use buildings with residential units above, commercial space on the bottom floor, and underground parking below in levels below.

After demolition, the three properties could accommodate up to 120 parking stalls to serve as overflow parking for the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre during summer months, said Jason Chu, Township community/policy planning manager.

“This is Aldergrove’s parking,” Young said, hopeful that a garden or greenspace of some sort will also occupy one of the lots downtown.

“It’s not just about our thrift shop – it is that we have a pool that is gorgeous down the street with not enough parking.”

Founded in 2006, the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation is a registered Canadian charity.

For more information about the organization, call 778-278-3697. 

AldergroveLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The three sites the Langley Township purchased. Parcel A contains the Alder Inn building, the other two are parking lots. (Screengrab/Langley Township)

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands
Next story
VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Just Posted

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

Township council mulls climate action costs

Public consultation begins later this year on a 20-year plan to cut carbon emissions

VIDEO: Brand Fitness shares toning exercises for Workout Wednesday

Week 14 is all about abs

‘It’s not just about our thrift shop’: Alder Inn plans asked to include community parking

Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder Cheryl Young is asking the Township to use downtown lots for parking

VIDEO: Langley City moves to limit vape shops, tattoo parlors and spas

New regulations would forbid new outlets within 400 metres of existing businesses

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Sunflower Highway, art initiative to connect Fraser Valley, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan

Sunflowers made out of reclaimed materials will be installed on public art trails

Most Read