Langley’s first T&T Supermarket coming to north end of Willowbrook mall

The location will offer Asian foods, health, insurance, and pharmacy services starting fall 2021

Word has finally broke as to what will replace the former north end Toy R’ Us location at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

A specialty Canadian supermarket, offering a plethora of primarily Asian foods, has now joined the complex’s growing roster of commercial tenants.

T&T Supermarket, bannered by Canada food retailer Loblaw Companies Limited, announced plans Friday to open a 40,000 sq. ft. location inside of the mall – for fall next year.

The grocery outlet will move into the former Toys R’ Us space that was left vacant by the toy seller when it relocated to the former Target store premises in the shopping centre.

The store will be T&T’s first location in Langley.

With more than 10 other locations across Metro Vancouver, the Richmond-based supermarket chain first began its operations in 1993 inside Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

In addition to an in-house bakery, Asian deli, sushi, and Chinese barbecue department, the Langley location plans to offer Asian-style health services, an onsite insurance agency, pharmacy, and financial services to customers.

READ MORE: Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears at Willowbrook mall

Vice president Chrystal Burns of QuadReal Property Group, the Vancouver firm that operates Willowbrook, said the planned addition of T&T reflects Langley’s growth as a community with increasingly “multicultural tastes and expectations.”

Plans are also in the works for the construction of a new indoor and outdoor seating “food precinct” with a selection of five to six larger-style restaurants in the 2,500 to 7,000 sq. ft. range, and a few of 1,000 to 2,000 sq. ft. – with varying cuisine styles.

“Introducing T&T to Willowbrook is part of the first phase a cluster of food and beverage offerings,” said a QuadReal spokesperson.

Willowbrook mall has more than 130 tenants under its roof, including a newly-opened H&M clothing store and Nordstrom Rack which was slated to open April 23, but has been pushed off until fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, Langley department store Winners recently moved into the shopping centre, taking up a larger space inside.

Its doors are open as of Friday, May 22.

READ MORE: Nordstrom Rack and Winners won’t be the only changes at Willowbrook Shopping centre

For a list of what is currently open inside of the mall considering the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: shopwillowbrook.com/phase-2-restart-plan.

